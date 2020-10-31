Poland’s R&D spending grows by 18.1 y/y in 2019 – statistical office

Domestic outlays on research and development in 2019 increased by 18.1 percent y/y to PLN 30.3 billion (EUR 6.56 billion), the Central Statistical Office announced on Friday.

R&D expenditures constituted 1.32 percent of GDP, up from 1.21 percent in 2018.

With outlays at PLN 19.0 billion (EUR 4.11 billion), industry was the biggest R&D spender and was responsible for 62.8 percent of the total sum, 12.3 percent more than a year ago.

It was followed by higher education with 35.6 percent, the government sector with 1.3 percent and private non-commercial institutions with 0.3 percent.