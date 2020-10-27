Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski goes into quarantine

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski has been in quarantine since October 23 following consultation with the Chief Sanitary Inspector.

The Ministry of Interior and Administration (MSWiA)said in a Tuesday press release that due to direct contact with a person infected with coronavirus, the minister had gone into quarantine.

“I am performing all service obligations remotely, staying in constant contact with remaining members of the MSWiA management and the commanders of services under me,” Kaminski said on Tuesday morning. “On Thursday, I will have a test for SARS-CoV-2 to ensure that I can return to work in a regular way.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in Poland, 263,929 people have been confirmed with the virus, of which 4,483 have died. To date 4,212,348 people have been tested for the disease.