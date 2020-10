The Polish general government deficit amounted to 0.7 percent of the country’s GDP in 2019, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a revised estimate on Thursday.

Poland’s public debt was at the level of 45.7 percent of GDP at end-2019, GUS also said.

In a preliminary estimate released in April, GUS said that the general government deficit reached 0.7 percent while public debt was at 46.0 percent of GDP in 2019.