Warsaw-based firm creates the world’s FIRST plastic-free biodegradable packaging for chocolate bars

As a way to ‘fill a gap in the growing market of sweets and vegan products’ a Warsaw firm has come up with a new vegan chocolate bar which will be wrapped in revolutionary biodegradable packaging.

A proprietary blend of fully biodegradable, compostable paper packaging, the Las Vegan’s chocolate bars’ unique wrappings from Manufaktura Czekolady/Chocolate Story are 100 percent plastic free and will be the first on the market to replace silverware and foil.

Co-founder of Manufaktura Czekolady/Chocolate Story and a member of the supervisory board of Las Vegan’s, Tomasz Sienkiewicz, said: “In the first stage of production, we plan to implement three product lines. The first will include chocolate bars in cardboard envelopes made of recycled material.

“There will be, among others, dark chocolate and chocolates with raspberries and oranges. The second product line will include fruits, nuts, almonds and cocoa beans in chocolate.

“The third, most important line are chocolate bars, machine-packed in innovative packaging material made of compostable paper. This line of products will not only be economical but with fully biodegradable paper packaging.

“Las Vegan’s offer will include vegan chocolates made of only natural raw materials from organic farming.”

He added that they can “create packaging in which the chocolates can be safely stored for no less than 12 months.” Current plastic and foil chocolate bar packaging which is not compostable can last as long as 80 years and even then exist as micro-plastics that pollute the environment, the new biodegradable packaging will be a welcome solution for chocolate lovers.

The company is a subsidiary of Manufaktura Czekolady Chocolate Story which opened in Warsaw in 2009.

The idea for the vegan chocolate and wrapping came from the three owners who are dedicated vegans themselves.

Sienkiewicz said: “The idea to create a 100 percent vegan brand has been sprouting in us for a long time. It is the result of observing trends and behaviours of consumers, as well as our own – all three of us have been on a vegetarian diet for a long time.

Vegans Krzysztof Stypułkowski (R), Marcin Parzyszek and Tomasz Sienkiewicz (L) came up with the idea after “observing trends and behaviours of consumers.”Las Vegan’s

“Already 1 million Poles are vegetarians and vegans and as many as 2 million plan to switch to such a diet Equally important is the fact that almost 12 percent of Poles do not drink milk and do not eat dairy products, and almost the same number do not eat eggs and egg products.

“We noticed that there is a shortage of vegan milk chocolates on the market, which not only have a good composition but are also tasty and at the same time they are in line with ecological trends. We want to fill the gap in the growing market of sweets and vegan products time.”