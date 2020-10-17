Core inflation rises to 4.3% in September – central bank

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, measured 4.3 percent year on year in September 2020, against a 4.0 percent level in August, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Friday.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 2.3 percent year on year, up from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 3.2 percent year on year, against 3.4 percent a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation measured 3.2 percent year on year in September, and remained unchanged month on month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services increased by 3.2 percent year on year in September 2020.