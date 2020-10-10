Africa will become an attractive trading partner – Zbigniew Rau

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, addressing the Friday inauguration of the 2nd African Conference, said the continent will become an attractive trade partner due to the relatively young society with a huge demand for knowledge and modern technologies.

The minister, as quoted in a Foreign Ministry press release, expressed hope that the African Continental Free Trade Area currently being introduced would improve EU trade cooperation with Africa and open new opportunities for Polish entrepreneurs.

Rau noted that Polish entrepreneurs have a lot to offer Africa in such fields as construction, infrastructure and transport, ICT, the maritime economy, green technologies and waste processing.

The minister also pointed to Polish involvement in development and humanitarian aid for African countries, which Poland provides both through EU and UN programmes, but also through the activities of Polish non-governmental organisations.

The two-day 2nd African Conference ‘Africa – directions for development’ is being held in Lodz, central Poland. The main topics of the forum include economic cooperation, security, education and development activities.