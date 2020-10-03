Registration of new cars in September increased by 9.45% y/y – Samar

A total of 43,222 new passenger cars and small delivery vehicles were registered in Poland in September 2020, up 9.45 percent from the same month in 2019, Samar, an institute monitoring the car market, reported on Friday.

Month on month, the number of registrations increased by 9.31 percent.

The cumulative figure of 335,471 vehicles indicates an annual drop of 27.37 percent in 2020.

In the whole of 2019, Poland registered 625,470 new passenger cars and small delivery vehicles, up 4.1 percent on 2018.