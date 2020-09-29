The Minister and the EU Commissioner discussed options for EU funding in the energy sector

EU cohesion policy and its funding of gas projects, and the new EU budget dominated Tuesday’s online talks between Funding and Regional Policy Minister Malgorzata Jarosinska-Jedynak and EU Cohesion and Reforms Commissioner Elisa Ferreira.

The talks took place following a meeting of EU cohesion ministers organised by the German presidency of the EU Council.

Jarosinska-Jedynak stated Poland’s need for EU-financed gas projects as a means to reduce CO2 emissions. She said that this would be an interim solution pending the achievement of the EU’s climate goals.

She also updated Ferreira on Poland’s progress in implementing the EU’s Just Transition Fund and Operational Programmes, and informed about the preparation of a Partnership Agreement mapping out Poland’s employment of EU funds in the years 2021-2027.

Furthermore, the Polish minister reported on the preparation of a Carpathian Strategy document to allow closer cooperation between countries in the Carpathian region. On October 14, Poland will host a Carpathian Strategy meeting during the Open Days event in Brussels.