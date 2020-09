Poland’s economy is expected to contract by less than 3.5 percent in 2020, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference on Monday.

“Based on the incoming and available data, we can say that the decline in Poland’s GDP will likely be less than 3.5 percent,” Morawiecki said.

The revised draft budget for 2021 adopted on Monday forecasts a 4.6-pct GDP decline.