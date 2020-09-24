Mastercard is offering USD 200,000 to digitize Polish firms.

US payment giant Mastercard will offer a grant of USD 200,000 for the digitisation of Polish small and medium-sized companies, Mastercard announced on Thursday.

It is the first scheme of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe carried out through the Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth programme, Mastercard said.

Mastercard, in collaboration with the Impact Foundation, wants to support businesses that seek ways to enter the e-commerce sector, as traditional retail has been dented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The project dubbed ‘E-business vs. lockdown’ envisages the creation of dedicated educational materials and the organisation of both traditional and online events. Polish entrepreneurs will also be able to join an acceleration programme, through which they will gain direct access to consultants and experts on digital transformation.

Digital transformation in the pandemic environment is an opportunity for a number of small firms, according to Payal Dalal, deputy president of Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

Entrepreneurs need technical knowledge and quick solutions that will allow them to act in the new conditions, Dalal said.