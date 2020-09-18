Poland’s industrial production in September may grow by 8% – ministry

Poland’s economic output will most likely see an 8-percent year-on-year increase in September, the Development Ministry wrote on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Central Statistical Office on Friday, industrial output rose by 1.5 percent year on year in August 2020 and fell by 5.8 percent month on month.

“In the opinion of the Development Ministry, in September an acceleration can be expected in the growth of industrial production sold to 8 percent in annual terms. Industrial processing, including the production of food, pharmaceuticals, computers and electrical products, will grow faster than average,” the ministry noted.

The ministry also expected a significant increase in the production of cars and furniture. “We also foresee a stop in the decline in mining, and energy production to remain at the previous year’s level,” it added.

The ministry’s forecasts also include an over 3-percent increase of industrial production in the third quarter of the year.