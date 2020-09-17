Industrial production in Poland increased y/y in July – Eurostat

Poland’s working-day adjusted industrial production rose by 0.9 percent year on year in July 2020, after falling by 4.4 percent year on year in June 2020, the European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat, reported on Monday.

Industrial production in the euro zone decreased by 7.7 percent year on year in July and grew by 4.1 percent from the previous month, Eurostat said.

According to economists, industrial production in the euro zone was expected to go down by 8.1 percent year on year.

According to the Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s industrial output grew by 1.1 percent year on year in July 2020, after a 0.5 percent increase year on year in June.

Month on month, industrial production rose by 3.4 percent in July after a 13.9 percent increase in June.

Differences between GUS and Eurostat data arise from the application of different calculation methods.