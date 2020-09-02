Tesco to eliminate positions and close more stores in Poland – daily

The British supermarket group Tesco has announced plans to cut jobs, close its online store and a few other hypermarkets in Poland, the Puls Biznesu daily wrote on Wednesday.

According to the daily, Tesco announced in June that the Danish Sailing Group, the owner of Netto discount stores, would take over most of Poland’s Tesco group.

Puls Biznesu added that the layoffs will involve almost 900 people and will be carried out from September 21 until the end of the year, whereas the online store will run until October 31. Also on that day, six hypermarkets belonging to the chain will be closed: in Warsaw, Bielsko-Biala, southern Poland, Opole, south-western Poland, Lodz, central Poland, Gdynia, northern Poland, and Ostrow Wielkopolski, west-central Poland.

According to the daily, most employees of Tesco in Poland will work for the new owner and approx. 7,000 jobs will be transferred to Netto’s 301 stores, two distribution centres and the head office.