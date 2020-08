Poland’s producer prices went down by 0.6 percent year on year in July 2020 and grew by 0.3 percent month on month, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) announced on Thursday.

In a survey conducted by PAP, economists predicted that producer prices would decline by 0.6 percent year on year and would go up by 0.3 percent in monthly terms.

In June, Poland’s producer prices fell by 0.8 percent year on year and went up by 0.4 percent month on month.