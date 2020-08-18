Only 4% of Polish firms laid off employees because of the epidemic – research

A mere 4 percent of Poland’s companies said they had to make redundancies, according to the ‘COVID-19 Business Pulse Survey – Poland’ carried out by the World Bank and the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP).

The study also showed that 69 percent of Polish micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises have recently recorded sales declines, and two-thirds of them have benefited from available forms of state support.

PARP said that the companies under research came from industry, trade and services sectors. Many of the questions related to the period after pandemic-related restrictions were introduced with their gradual easing in May, to an almost fully open economy in the second half of June.

World Bank economist Łukasz Marć said that the survey showed that despite “an unprecedented shock for the global and Polish economy” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Polish companies are not giving up and are actively looking for solutions that would allow them to survive this difficult time.”