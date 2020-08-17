According to the Minister Malgorzata Jarosinska, Poland uses 86.6% of the allocated EU funds

Poland has so far used up 86.6 percent of EU funds allocated to the country under the EU’s 2014-2020 budget, Polish Funds Minister Malgorzata Jarosinska-Jedynak wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“Poland is competent in using EU funds. I’ve just received the latest data from our database,” Jarosinska-Jedynak tweeted, adding that investment contracts totalled PLN 291.1 bln (EUR 66.16 bln), or 86.6 percent of all available funds for Poland.

The country has cleared PLN 157.7 bln (EUR 35.84 bln) of the funds with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, an amount that constitutes 46.8 percent of allocated funds.

Poland has time until 2023 to clear the EU funds from the 2014-2020 budget.