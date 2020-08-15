GDP results show Poland dealing with economic crisis best in EU

Commenting on the latest data on Poland’s GDP 8.2-percent decrease in second quarter of 2020, Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said that these figures confirm Poland is doing best in the EU with counteracting the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a flash estimate on Friday that the Polish economy fell by 8.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2020 after a 2.0 percent growth in the first quarter of 2020.

Emilewicz tweeted on Friday that the GDP fall in Poland is smaller than the ministry expected, “much better than Germany (10.1), France (13.8), and UK (20.4). Another month confirming that we are doing the best in the EU.”

According to the minister, this result shows the resilience of the Polish economy and the effectiveness of actions supporting entrepreneurs and employees undertaken by the government.