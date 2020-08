Prices of consumer goods and services increased by 3.0 percent year on year in July 2020 and fell by 0.2 percent month on month, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

Earlier, in a flash estimate, GUS stated that Poland’s inflation grew by 3.1 percent year on year in July 2020 and fell by 0.1 percent month on month.

In June, prices of consumer goods and services increased by 1.8 percent year on year and by 0.3 percent month on month.