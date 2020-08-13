Nuclear and renewable energy to achieve the climate goals – Adam Guiborge

Nuclear and renewable energy will help Poland switch to a low-emission economy and attain the EU’s climate neutrality goals, Deputy Climate Minister Adam Guiborge-Czetwertynski told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily on Wednesday.

Owing to its coal-fuelled economy, Poland has obliged itself to achieve the 2050-set climate goals in the second half of this century.

Guiborge-Czetwertynski reminded that Poland’s energy mix and industrial structure did not allow it to keep the 2050 deadline, but assured that Poland will strive towards a low-emission economy with the help of nuclear power and renewable energy. He added that climate neutrality adjustments will embrace not only the energy sector and industry, but also agriculture, and said that forestland will play a major role in reducing greenhouse emissions.

Guibourge-Czetwertynski added that the Polish government was currently preparing an energy strategy until 2050, with nuclear and renewable energy as its main element.