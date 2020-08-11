Frans Timmermans among the guests of the 12th European Economic Congress which will take place in Katowice and online

The 12th European Economic Congress, planned for September 2-4, will be held in a ‘hybrid’ form, both stationary at Katowice’s International Congress Centre and online with European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans among the guests.

The agenda of this year’s congress will be dominated by issues related to the rebuilding of the European economy after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as challenges stemming from the European Green Deal, the implementation of which Frans Timmermans is responsible for.

The programme also foresees numerous debates concerning digitalisation, e-commerce, new technology and the development of artificial intelligence, among other topics. For the fifth time, the congress will be accompanied (on September 3-4) by the European Tech and Start-up days.

On Monday, event organisers presented the details of this year’s congress, which due to the COVID-19 pandemic could not be held in May. Some panellists will take part at the congress centre and others remotely, and organisers said they were fully prepared organisationally and technically for the related challenges.