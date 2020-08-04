Share of e-commerce in Poland’s retail trade increased

During several weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, the share of e-commerce in Poland’s retail trade grew from 5.5 percent at the end of 2019 to nearly 12 percent, reads a report by the Santander bank.

According to the authors of the report, 2020 will be the best for the Polish e-commerce sector in its to-date history.

The share of Internet trade in company revenues places Poland on the EU average with around 18 percent. The percentage of companies selling their goods online amounts to 16 percent, slightly below the EU average.

Online sales of clothing and footwear grew 2.5 times.

Keeping in mind the changes in the shopping habits of Polish consumers, the share of e-commerce in retail trade is likely to reach 8 percent in 2021, the authors of the report concluded.