The indicator of economic sentiment in Poland rose in July – EU

Poland’s Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) rose in July 2020 to 68.2 points from 57.6 points in the previous month, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs (DG ECFIN) reported on Thursday.

July’s sentiment indicator in Polish industry stood at minus 23.4 points, versus minus 28.4 points in June.

The Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs publishes a monthly harmonised ESI for European Union countries. In Poland, the indicator is based on Central Statistical Office (GUS) surveys.