New industrial orders fell 2.4% y/y in June

Poland’s new industrial orders fell by 2.4 percent year on year in June 2020 after a 24.7 percent year-on-year decrease in May, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Thursday.

In month-on-month terms, new orders went up by 19.8 percent after an 8.5 percent increase a month ago, GUS said.

New export orders fell by 3.4 percent year on year in June 2020 after a 32.3 percent year on year decrease in May.

In monthly terms, new export orders went up by 26.7 percent, following an 11.6 percent increase in May.