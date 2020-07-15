Due to the rapid growth of the furniture business in Poland, companies are now expecting expansion into the US market.

Polish furniture companies are joining forces to ramp up their presence on the US market.

Poland is a furniture powerhouse: it is in the top ten globally, producing 10.1 billion euros worth of it in 2017.

Most of it, including wooden and upholstered furniture, is exported. Last year, Poland exported 13.1 billion euros worth of furniture.

The top destination was Germany; exports there amounted to 4.5 billion euros.

Exports to the United States were ten times lower, reaching 452.2 million euros. The number has grown sharply over the past ten years, with the potential to continue increasing.

From this perspective, the recent trade tensions between the US and China – and the resulting uncertainty – are an opportunity for the Polish furniture sector, as Americans look for alternatives to Chinese-made furniture.

Now Polish furniture manufacturers are joining forces to create a splash at the High Point Market in North Carolina, the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world, which can be a way for foreign companies to enter the American market.

The initiative is organised by the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture Manufacturers, with support from the Polish National Foundation.

“We chose the United States because it is in this market that we need to present Polish companies as a strong group,” said the Chamber’s chairman Jan Szynaka, who is also CEO of furniture company Szynaka Meble.

“It is also a new promotion model that allows one to combine companies’ potential with building Poland’s image as a country offering branded products,” he added.

In addition to Szynaka Meble, the other Polish companies taking part in the initiative are Benix, Black Red White, Gala Collezione, Raw, Vzór and Zieta Studio.

This group includes both large manufacturers of furniture and more specialised ones. For example, Vzór creates furniture based on timeless icons of Polish mid-century furniture.