Polish Development Fund announces financial support for companies in the amount of EUR 12 bln under the Financial Shield program

Over 312,000 entrepreneurs have already received PLN 56.3 billion (EUR 12.5 billion) in aid granted as part of the Financial Shield of the Polish Development Fund (PFR), the PFR announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Micro-companies received PLN 17 billion (EUR 3.8 billion), and small and medium-sized firms obtained PLN 39.3 billion (EUR 8.7 billion), the PFR wrote, adding that the firms employ 2.9 million people.

The PFR Financial Shield is a government programme of financial support for companies hit by the coronavirus epidemic. It is directed to SMEs and is worth PLN 100 billion (EUR 22.2 billion).