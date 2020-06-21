Polish families to receive PLN 500 summer voucher

The measure’s aim is to support Polish families and boost the domestic tourism industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the initiative, families will receive a PLN 500 (EUR 112) worth voucher for each child. They will be able to pay with it for hotels or tourist events until the end of March 2022. It will not be possible to exchange the voucher for cash.

The bill, put forward by Polish President Andrzej Duda, has yet to be approved by the upper house, the Senate.