Poland’s GDP may fall by 4.9% in 2020 – financial institution

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) expects that Poland’s GDP growth will shrink by 4.9 percent in 2020, IIF said in a report released on Monday.

“This is partly a result of an impending deep recession in the eurozone. Also, the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus will weaken domestic demand,” the report said.

The institution also wrote that the increase of the budget deficit may intensify concerns about debt sustainability.

The Institute of International Finance is an international association of financial institutions with almost 500 members from 70 countries. It brings together investment and commercial banks, as well as insurance and asset management companies.