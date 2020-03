Poland’s labour productivity in industry increased by 2.2 percent year on year in the first two months of 2020, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Tuesday.

Employment grew by 0.5 percent year on year and the average gross monthly wage rose by 7.0 percent, GUS also reported.

In 2019, Poland’s labour productivity in industry increased by 2.1 percent while employment grew by 1.9 percent.