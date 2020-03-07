Difficulties in finding employees in 2020 are expected for most Polish companies

Due to the great interest in highly qualified employees, the challenges facing recruiters will increase in 2020. Over 80 percent of companies in Poland expect difficulties in acquiring new staff, according to reports of the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP).

The largest number of recruitment offers can be expected in the IT industry, customer service, education and training as well as hotel and tourism, in which 94 percent of companies declare their desire to increase employment.

“The most desirable competencies in the labor market are technical, digital, managerial and sales skills. Soft skills such as cooperation skills, communication skills, and creativity are gaining popularity,” Anna Tarnawa from the Department of Analysis and Strategy at PARP, said.