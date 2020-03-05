The unemployment rate in Poland in February will be 5.5% – Ministry of Labor

Poland’s registered unemployment rate likely remained at 5.5 percent in February 2020, unchanged from a month earlier, the Family, Labour and Social Policy Ministry wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Economists polled by PAP expected exactly the same level of unemployment in February.

There were 921,000 unemployed people in Poland at the end of February, the ministry added.

“After a seasonal growth of the number of unemployed in January, February saw a moderate decline in their numbers, by 1,200 people. Such a situation, or a seasonal growth of unemployment in January and a decline already in February, also took place in the past three years. This is mainly due to a warmer climate and a mild winter, which allowed for an early start of works in such seasonal sectors as construction,” Family and Labour Minister Marlena Malag was quoted as saying in the ministry’s statement.

The number of job and employment programme vacancies offered by employers via labour offices reached 111,600 in February, the ministry added.