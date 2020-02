HICP inflation in Poland amounted to 3.8 percent y/y in January 2020, according to preliminary data, against 3 percent y/y a month earlier, the EU statistical office Eurostat said. On a monthly basis, the ratio increased by 0.7 percent.

In the whole EU, HICP inflation amounted to 1.7 percent y/y in January.

Consumer inflation (CPI) amounted to 4.4 percent on an annual basis in January 2020, as previously reported by the Central Statistical Office (GUS).