EU’s new budget proposals for Poland are better than previous ones – Polish Prime Minister

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said in Brussels on Thursday that the new EU budget proposals, which Poland had received, were better than the previous ones.

He also declared that Poland will not accept a situation in which the structure of the EU budget is revolutionised and the budget is lowered at the same time.

Morawiecki made the statement before the beginning of an EU summit.

According to the Polish prime minister, the current budget negotiations will be the most difficult from a historical point of view because, on the one hand, Great Britain is leaving the EU, and, on the other hand, there will be EUR 8-9 billion less in the EU budget annually. “If we multiply this by seven, we can see that the budget gap will be very big,” he noted.

He also added that the negotiations would be difficult because some countries wanted to completely change the EU budget structure and, at the same time, to reduce spending on agricultural and cohesion policies.