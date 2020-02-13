Polish agricultural exports in 2019 will increase to EUR 31.4 billion

The value of Poland’s agri-food exports in 2019 reached an unprecedented level of EUR 31.4 billion, which was 5.8 percent higher than in 2018, according to data that has been published by the National Support Centre for Agricultural (KOWR).

The key export products were meat and meat products, as well as livestock, KOWR wrote. Some 1.4 million tonnes of red meat and red meat products were sold abroad in 2019, 6 percent less year on year. Export of poultry grew by 10 percent to 1.5 million tonnes.

Also on the rise was the export of tobacco (up 9 pct to EUR 3.7 billion), cereal and flour products (up 8 percent to EUR 2.9 billion), and dairy products (up 2 pct to EUR 2.3 billion).

Polish food products were mainly exported to EU countries with their value reaching EUR 25.6 billion, or 81 percent of Poland’s total value of food exports in 2019.

Germany remains Poland’s main trade partner. Exports to that country reached EUR 7.6 billion and were higher year on year by 5 percent.

Food exports to Great Britain totalled EUR 2.8 billion.

Polish food imports in the past year amounted to EUR 21.1 billion, a 5.2 percent increase from 2018.