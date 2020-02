GDP will increase by 3.4 percent in 2020 and will drop to 3.2 percent in the following year, according to a quarterly report on the economic situation in Poland published by the Warsaw-based Institute of Economic Forecasts and Analyzes (IPAG).

Slower economic growth will mainly result from insufficient investment in previous years and external factors – weakening demand on export markets, as well as a decrease in consumption on the domestic market, states IPAG.