France among Poland’s top economic partners: minister

Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland’s Development Minister said on Tuesday that France is among the leading foreign investors in Poland, with investments worth over EUR 13 bn over the past decade.

The minister told journalists that the mutual turnover between Poland and France has risen by over 380 percent since 2004 when Poland joined the European Union.

“So this is one of our largest direct foreign investors,” she said, adding that French entrepreneurs value Poland as a good place to invest.

The minister emphasised that Poland and France have a lot in common from an economic perspective.

Ms Emilewicz added that Poland currently had a positive trade balance with France. Polish export to this country was at almost EUR 13 bn after 11 months of 2019, while import from France to Poland went up by nearly five percent.

According to the data from the Development Ministry, at the end of 2017, around 1,100 companies with the share of French capital operated in Poland. France mainly invests in Poland in sectors such as industrial processing, vehicle trade and maintenance, and energy.

The first Polish-French Future Industry Forum will take place in Warsaw on February 3. The event will coincide with the French president, Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Poland.