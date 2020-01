Poland’s foreign trade surplus reached EUR 1.9 billion at the end of November 2019, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) announced on Tuesday.

Exports in the first eleven months of 2019 grew by 4.8 percent year on year to EUR 217.3 billion with imports going up 2.3 percent to EUR 215.4 billion.

Expressed in US dollars, trade surplus after November stood at USD 2.0 billion.