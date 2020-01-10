The Polish market has potential – Koreans believe

Eugene Investment and Securities, a South Korean company, has bought the Feniks office building in Warsaw’s Wola district. The building currently houses the Bank of Environmental Protection (BOŚ).

“Warsaw is a very dynamically developing market in many different areas. These dynamics are very similar to that which was once characteristic of Berlin. That is why we believe that the Polish capital will develop in a similar direction in the coming years as the German one,” Matthias Brodesser from Warburg-HIH Invest, who advised Eugene Investment and Securities on this transaction, said.

This is not the first time investors have appreciated the capital of Poland. Last year the record in new office investments was broken, and according to The Economist weekly, for example, Warsaw is among the “most desirable cities in the world” precisely in terms of the attractiveness of the real estate market.