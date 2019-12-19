Industrial production in Poland grew in November – statistics

Poland’s industrial production rose by 1.4 percent year on year in November 2019, and decreased by 5.8 percent month on month, the Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS), reported on Thursday.

Economists polled by PAP expected November’s industrial output to increase by 0.3 percent year on year and fall by 6.2 percent month on month.

November’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index grew by 5.4 percent year on year and increased by 1.5 percent month on month, GUS added.

Industrial production prices went down by 0.1 percent year on year in November 2019 and by 0.2 percent month on month, GUS reported.

According to economists surveyed by PAP, producer prices were expected to go up by 0.3 percent year on year and 0.1 percent month-on-month.