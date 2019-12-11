Czech railway operator seeks expansion in Poland

The Czech Leo Express train operator submitted an application to the Office of Railway Transportation (UTK) for permission to provide commercial train service on the Krakow-Warsaw line, Poland’s key rail connection, the Puls Biznesu daily has reported.

The Czech company has already carried out train service from Krakow and Katowice, cities in southern Poland, to Prague.

The daily also added that another Czech carrier, RegioJet, seeks to gain access to the railway connection from Mosciska, central Poland, to Prague.

The newspaper noted that Leo Express already has authorisation to use the route from Prague to Medyka, southeastern Poland. UTK granted the Czech carrier open access from December 11, 2019, to December 10, 2024.

Leo Express may also seek to conduct its services on routes from Terespol, through Warsaw, to Prague, and from Wroclaw, in south-western Poland, to Prague.