The WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange scales up its business in Europe and undertakes projects to help Ukrainians abroad during the war

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT continues to scale up its business in Europe. The company’s main objective is to achieve mass adoption of blockchain technology and grow the cryptocurrency community by providing a secure and easy-to-use platform.

During the year, WhiteBIT’s active audience increased 10 times. Today, the cryptocurrency exchange has more than 2 million registered users and a team of 450+ specialists. WhiteBIT currently has a daily trading volume of USD 500 million. 85% of this volume is executed by European clients.

“We have implemented the most advanced industry methods and technologies in the exchange platform. Each crypto wallet and account is protected by two-factor authentication and anti-phishing programs. More than 96% of all currencies are stored in cold wallets (i.e. without the use of the Internet). WAF (Web Application Firewall) is used to detect and block hacker attacks,” – said Volodymyr Nosov, WhiteBIT CEO.

In terms of its further expansion plan in the crypto industry, WhiteBIT sees the greatest potential in the IT sector of Spain and Turkey. Cryptocurrency owners pay special attention to growing their businesses in these countries and building a dialogue with local telecommunications companies, banks and the public sector.

The experience of WhiteBIT in Ukraine, which began with developing the cryptocurrency exchange, proves that business and government collaborations can be effective. Thanks to the integration with the state service DIIA, any user from Ukraine can pass the verification (KYC) on the WhiteBIT exchange in less than 1 minute.

Furthermore, the cooperation between WhiteBIT and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has provided comprehensive organizational support and assistance to the Consular Service of Ukraine in countries where the cryptocurrency exchange holds its offices. WhiteBIT also supports the Foreign Ministry’s Anti-Crisis Center and a 24-hour call center that provides advice to Ukrainian citizens.

WhiteBIT has been actively involved in philanthropy since the beginning of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency exchange has already donated $4 million to help Ukrainians affected by the war. The joint WhiteBIT project with the WhitePay platform allowed everyone to make a charitable contribution in supporting Ukraine.

“By scaling up the business in Europe, WhiteBIT is also growing its social projects. We have always built our business plans through the prism of social goods. WhiteBIT originated in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is now being brutally shelled by the Russian military. Therefore, during such difficult trials for Ukraine, we believe that our company must help the Ukrainian state and Ukrainian citizens. To do so, we at WhiteBIT have the appropriate resources and possibilities,” – said WhiteBIT’s CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

Info: WhiteBIT is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe. It meets all KYC and AML requirements. It is one of the top 2 security exchanges in the world based on the Hacken independent audit and it holds an AAA rating.