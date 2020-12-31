Film industry brings in over $44 million for 2020, and yes, THAT film led the way

The Polish film industry has seen its fifth bumper year in a row with films grossing over $1 million at the box office.

Despite the pandemic, movies such as Psy 3 and 365 Days helped Polish-produced films see collective box office revenues of over $44 million, according to film industry tracking website the-numbers.com.

The third instalment of the Psy franchise, ‘Psy 3: W imię zasad’, performed well in the UK and Poland collecting $6.7 million during its theatrical release. Rafał Guz/PAP

The top grossing movie, 365 Days, was a huge hit on Netflix and in addition to being top of the charts on the video on demand service, it was also a big draw in both Polish and British cinemas generating close to $10 million.

The third instalment of the Psy franchise, ‘Psy 3: W imie zasad’, came 26 years after its 1990s’ predecessors and performed well in the UK and Poland collecting $6.7 million during its theatrical release.

Romantic comedy ‘Mayday’ made just over $5 million in Poland.Leszek Szymański/PAP

The top performing movie that wasn’t based around gangsters was the romantic comedy ‘Mayday’ which made just over $5 million in Poland. Piotr Adamczyk starred as a man flitting between two wives and struggling to hide one from the other.

Taking just under $4 million was the true story of Tomasz Komenda, ‘25 lat niewinności. Sprawa Tomka Komendy’, which followed Tomasz’s story as he was imprisoned after being wrongly accused of murder.

A cop-gone-bad tale was the latest movie from acclaimed director Patryk Vega whose ‘Bad Boy’, earned over $2 million in the UK and Poland.Bad Boy

Another real-life story turned box-office hit was ‘Petla’, showing in Poland, the UK, Ireland, Germany and Lithuania earning $3.2 million.

A cop-gone-bad tale was the latest movie from acclaimed director Patryk Vega whose ‘Bad Boy’, earned over $2 million in the UK and Poland.

Released on St. Valentine’s day, the Zenon Martyniuk biopic ‘Zenek’ was seen by over half a million people in cinemas before they were closed, earning $2.8 million.Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The movies add to Vega’s impressive CV that includes him having the two of the top 3 earning movies in 2016, both from his Pitbull franchise, the 2nd top grossing movie of 2017 and 3rd top grossing movie of 2018 with ‘Botoks’ and ‘Mafia Women’.

Released on St. Valentine’s day in Poland, the Zenon Martyniuk biopic ‘Zenek’ was seen by over half a million people in cinemas before they were closed, earning $2.8 million. The film tells the story of how a boy from a village in Podlasie became a disco-pol legend.

A Polish-Latvian collaboration also made the list as Andrejs Ekis remade his 2016 film ‘Svingeri’ (Swingers) for the fifth time.Press materials

A Polish-Latvian collaboration also made the list as Andrejs Ekis remade his 2016 film ‘Svingeri’ (Swingers) for the fifth time. After doing the original in his native Latvia he did national versions in Norway, Estonia and the Ukraine before this year’s Polish version.

While not matching the record year of 2018 which saw a box office gross of $130 million worldwide for Polish made films, this year’s $44 million does continue the five year run of Polish made movies generating over $1 million.