Pollutant-reducing paint brings environmental joy to the forest wall

A new mural that uses special paint to improve air quality by neutralising harmful chemicals has appeared in Bielsko-Biała.

Located on the city’s Mickiewicza Street, the mural covers an area of over 100 square metres on the side of a building.

The wall was paint with Airlite which uses natural technology to improve air quality inside and outside living spaces.Paweł Sowa/MUBB Press Department

Painted in shades of green and yellow, it depicts a forest, with several tall, thin tree trunks. It was created by Polish environmental group Klub Gaja and the Galeria Bielska BWA art gallery, which is located in the city, and painted by Polish artist Ewa Ciepelewska from Luxus Group, an art group from Wrocław that dates back to the 1980s.

Yet the mural, which was unveiled on 12 October, provides more than just a splash of green colour in the city: it also serves an environmental purpose by reducing pollutants in the air.

Artist Ewa Ciepelewska said: “The forest painted on over 100 square metres of wall will reduce air pollution in the same way that a forest planted on the same area would do.”otwartapracownia.com

The city’s mayor Jarosław Klimaszewski said: “It combines three aspects – artistic, ecological and educational. It is very good if several things are clipped together as one.”

According to the company’s website, the paint reduces pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, sulphur oxide, ammonia and carbon monoxide. It also has antibacterial and antimould properties, among others.

Artist Ewa Ciepelewska said: “The paints work based on a principle comparable to photosynthesis in plants, where chlorophyll catalyses the energy production reaction.

“Similarly, Airlite uses a property of titanium dioxide to produce reactive molecules that neutralize air pollutants into inert compounds.”

