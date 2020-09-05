Lublin will host a festival of Jewish culture

Jewish tradition will be presented through music, performances, meetings and educational activities at the Lubliner Festiwal, the 1st Jewish Culture Festival, in Lublin, eastern Poland, which begins on Tuesday.

A diverse festival program will present and introduce Jewish culture and, as the organizers say, “fill the empty space left by the former Jewish district” in Lublin.

“We want to show the history of our city and its multiculturalism also by recalling the culture and life of that third of our Lublin inhabitants who are no longer there,” said Lublin Mayor Krzysztof Żuk.

The festival agenda includes concerts which will present various musical themes and trends, theatre performances and musicals related to Jewish culture.

During the festival, organisers also plan a guided tour that will trace the influence of Jewish culture on the history of Lublin, as well as a guided visit to the old Jewish cemetery in Lublin, one of the oldest in Poland.

Apart from that, the guests will be able to take part in a meeting with Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich.

Before World War II, the Jewish community in Lublin numbered approximately 43,000 people and accounted for a third of the city’s population. The Jewish district stretched around the Lublin castle. During the war, the Germans established a ghetto in the town, while its inhabitants in 1942 were mainly transported to the German death camp in Belzc, where they were murdered. The Germans demolished the Jewish quarter and it was never rebuilt afterwards.