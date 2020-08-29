Polish jazz festival in Tel Aviv kicks-off on Thursday

A concert by the Marcin Wasilewski Trio in Warsaw’s SPATiF club on Thursday will kick-off the Polish Jazz Festival in Tel Aviv, concerts will be performed in Israel and Poland and can be watched online.

The Adam Mickiewicz Institute, organiser of the festival, told PAP that “the audience will primarily hear contemporary Polish jazz”.

The event will begin on a high note with a concert by the Marcin Wasilewski Trio (August 27). A week later on September 3, the female O.N.E. Quintet perform, combining modern jazz with elements of Polish folk music. The festival will end on September 17 with a performance by the Kuba Wiecek Trio.

A Polish accent will also appear in the repertoire of Israeli bands, which on September 9 will play jazz arrangements of Fryderyk Chopin’s compositions created especially for the Festival. Artists taking part will be pianist Tom Oren, Hila Kulik and Hadar Neuberg (piano-flute duo), the Guy Mintos Trio consisting of pianist Uriel Herman, double bassist Maya Beleitzman and cellist Ehud Aton.

The concerts will be accompanied by online meetings of festival artists from Poland and Israel with their audience, as well as a lecture on the history of jazz given by Piotr Schmidt from the Academy of Music in Katowice.

Concerts will be held in a number of Polish music clubs, such as SPATiF, Jassmine and Alchemia, and in Tel Aviv in Terminal 4. Festival events will be broadcast live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/polishjazzfest/ and via channels of Polish and Israeli sponsors. The Israeli audience will be able to hear re-broadcasts of concerts on Radio Kan.

The festival, organised by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, the Polish Institute in Tel Aviv and the Jazz Fun Club association from Israel, will last until September 17.