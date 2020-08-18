Design student came up with a beautiful mountain therapy center to overcome depression

An architecture student has designed an innovative getaway for people with depression, where they can recover in a supportive natural environment.

Agnieszka Skwirut came up with the idea for the mental health disorder therapy centre as part of her architecture studies at the Rzeszów University of Technology.

Skwirut also designed the centre to support people's recovery through a return to basics, creative work and spending time with others.

Intended to be built in a village in the Bieszczady Mountains in south-eastern Poland, Skwirut’s designs show a building perched on the side of a mountain, far from any major city and surrounded by the mountain’s wild natural beauty.

“It is a refuge where you can cut yourself off for a while from all the aspects that have caused the disturbance, including the internet and the media,” she said, quoted by the website whitemad.pl

The centre brings people who stay there into contact with the natural environment, which they can observe from the porch at the front of the building or by spending time outside.

The therapy is the result of a change in lifestyle as well as a change from an urban environment to the beautiful landscape of almost forgotten Bieszczady, which favours silence and a metaphorical “journey” towards health and harmony of spirit.

Agnieszka described the centre as "a refuge where you can cut yourself off for a while from all the aspects that have caused the disturbance."

The room is semi-transparent, which allows more light in. The pictures of the interior show light-filled rooms featuring plenty of natural materials, such as wood, and plants – which have been shown to help lift people’s mood.

“Building relationships with people is key to recovering from illness, especially when it comes to depressive disorders,” she said.

Each building has a name that refers to its purpose. The Asylum is a residential building with a large recreational space.

The Art Shelter is a multifunctional building serving workshops, group and artistic therapy, as well as education and creative activities, and the Hideout is a small building for individual therapy hidden deep in the forest.