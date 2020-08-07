Artist uses “hundreds of voices from all over the world” in new “polyphonic” project

An experimental structure by a Polish artist is being shown at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona.

Katarzyna Krakowiak is using the pavilion to exhibit her innovative project which transforms the site into a place to explore a new language of architecture and architecture of language.

A variety of Polish words, including “rodzina” (family) and “nadzieja” (hope), can be heard among the voices in the installation.Anna Mas

Entitled “It All Begins With One Word. Choose your own”, the project is a polyphonic composition that will become a collection of words, submitted by hundreds of people from all over the world, with words in many languages.

A variety of Polish words, including “rodzina” (family) and “nadzieja” (hope), can be heard among the voices in the installation.

Entitled “It All Begins With One Word. Choose your own”, the experimental structure will become a collection of words, submitted by hundreds of people from all over the world, with words in many languages.Anna Mas

As the organisers put it: “Emerging out of the recent lockdown, this innovative experiment at the Pavilion adopts the form of a sound composition that will become a voice of our life lived together, a question about the current state and future survival of our community, its openness, freedom and creativity. A call for hope”.

An emblematic work of the Modern Movement, the pavilion provides a unique space for showcasing the Polish artist’s work.

Katarzyna Krakowiak works with things invisible to the human eye, creating sculptures, sounds, sound compositions and situations as a way of finding languages to describe architecture.Anna Mas

“A very interesting thing about the Pavilion is that people move in a similar way as in a sound installation – they try to hear more and they walk very slowly. Maybe they try to understand and read the building like a book,” said Krakowiak.

Curated by Marcin Szczelina and Ivan Blasi, the project is organised in cooperation with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute and supported by Instituto Polaco de Cultura en Madrid.

An emblematic work of the Modern Movement, the pavilion provides a unique space for showcasing the Polish artist’s work.Anna Mas

Born in 1980, Krakowiak studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Poznań. In contrast to visual artists, she works with things invisible to the human eye, creating sculptures, sounds, sound compositions and situations as a way of finding languages to describe architecture.

The composition can be experienced in Barcelona until 23 August and online, on the Fundació Mies van der Rohe’s website. Later, it will travel to the Royal Academy of Arts in London and other cities.