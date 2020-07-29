New movie watching experience starts in Poland

A fly-in cinema for pilots has opened in the city of Piła.

Over 20 planes parked up on Saturday to watch a screening of the 2017 crime drama Loving Pablo starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Organizer Jędrzej Król from the Aeroklub Ziemia Piła said: “We arranged the machines according to the height so that no one obstructed anyone.

“When people could not sit in cinemas due to all the restrictions, car cinemas were organized.

“We took this step further. If there is a car cinema at the airport, let’s do an aeroplane cinema.”

According to reports, the pilots wanted to watch the Tom Cruise classic ‘TopGun’ but they had to settle for a biographical story about the relationship between Colombian drug baron, Pablo Escobar and journalist Virginia Vallejo, “Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar”.

Although there have been fly-in cinemas in America and Holland in recent years, this is the first time one has appeared in Poland and while drive in cinemas have made a comeback around the world following the closing of cinemas due to COVID-19, this is the first fly-in cinema to emerge in response to the crisis.