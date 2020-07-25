Ruined old apartment building transforms into a stunning new talent center

A crumbling old 19th century building has been given a new lease of life after being turned into a sparkling new hub for artists and startups.

Designed by the Dutch studio MVRDV, the Concordia Design Wrocław investment on the city’s Słodowa Island has filled the 360-sqm complex with over 10,000 plants below an atrium-style glass roof.

The new hub has office space for 400 people, co-working offices, a space for resident artists, a venue for cultural events, as well as a food hall and relaxation zone.

Amongst the plants, the new hub has office space for 400 people, co-working offices, a space for resident artists, a venue for cultural events, as well as a food hall and relaxation zone.

It also has its own incubator.

MVRDV founding partner Nathalie de Vries said: “One of the most interesting aspects of Wrocław is the city’s busy public realm and use of the riversides.

“As the heart of this outdoor activity, Słodowa Island is a unique and fascinating place.

Architects have stayed faithful to the building's history while ensuring it has a modern, up-to-date feel too.



Before WWII, the building was a feast of architectural beauty.

The building was the only one to remain standing on Wrocław's Słodowa Island at the end of WWII.



The new look is the result of a collaboration between Dutch studio MVRDV, and Concordia Design Wrocław.

“Concordia Design’s Wrocław combination of a historic structure, a vibrant mixture of creative and exciting businesses, and new attractions working in harmony with the island’s public space will cement Słodowa Island’s reputation as the place to be in Wrocław.”

The only building to remain standing on the island at the end of WWII, architects made sure they stayed respectful to the building, with window openings on the extension matching those on the historic façade.

The building is now a sparkling new hub for artists and startups.

But they contrasted that with their new modern feel; a colourful mural by artist Alicja Biała has a relaxing slow life theme of deceleration, and contact with nature representing the chill out zone of the building which contrasts with the fast-paced start-ups from the other section.

The internationally acclaimed MVRDV studio, known among others for the incredible Tianjin Library project in China, cooperated with Polish Q2Studio.