“I imagined the building as a huge barrel”: an architectural firm gives housing an original look

An award winning firm of architects known for its ground-breaking designs for single residences and interior designs has created two new projects near Warsaw

Mobius studio has picked a pack of awards for its modern and innovative constructions, seamlessly integrated into the environment that are already dotted across Poland, and now it is finalising its Circle Wood and Wind House.

Led by Przemysław Olczyk, Mobius was founded in 1999 with the ambition to make every project unique and timeless, while embracing the latest technology and innovations. To make their projects perfect in every detail, Mobius limits itself to four or five clients per year.

“I thought of the building as a huge piece of trunk, where I started to cut out the pockets of rooms and intimate, semi-private balconies,” said Olczyk, describing Circle Wood, which stands on the outskirts of the Kampinoski Forest. “Thanks to them, users can feel at ease and intimate with nature and architecture.”

The interior includes the signature signs of the Mobius style: open spaces, huge windows, and glass surfaces that let in as much sunlight as possible.

The other project, the Wind House, is formed with the trees around it. Rather than plan the shape first and cut down the plants in the way, Olczyk created the structure around them. This idea led to an unexpected result – the functional space inside is fragmented, far from the obvious regular family house.

Some of the architects’ recent projects have gained attention abroad. The Green Line house was named the winner of the 2019 – 2020 European Property Award in the category Best Architecture Single Residence. Located in the Warmia region, the house is almost invisible from one side, with the roof covered in grass cutting into a hill.

The Edge House, for which Olczyk was nominated for the Mies van der Rohe Award, is another example of combining modernity with respect for nature and the environment. Supported by a cliff, with the form of an overturned cuboid, it is considered the most unique residence in Poland.