Aselle Tasmagambetova: there shouldn’t be competition in charity

Economic disaster caused by the COVID-19, severe lockdowns and global crisis is felt by everyone. Charity funds and organizations who are operating on private donations are especially vulnerable. Companies who usually donate to the funds are struggling for the own survival. Many charity funds can’t operate in full and are doomed to suspend operations.

This time can serve as an indicator of the true nature of the people. We strive to be united and show solidarity. We should not be competitors in charity, we must help each other to fulfil the goals. Everyone makes an important task on his place. Charities, even small ones, who professionally and precisely do their job are worth every admiration.

Having that in mind Saby fund and the president Aselle Tasmagambetova came to decision to support fellow charities. Two charities in Kazakhstan to get support from Saby. Saby will cover all their administrative and salary expenses for three months.

“Shugyla” and “Rasima Food Bank” of Kazakhstan (Instagram: @shugylakz and @rasimatemerbaeva) are the funds truly dedicated to help impoverished people.

“We know these charities well”, Aselle Tasmagambetova says. “We see that they are do their best and yield important results”.

Our support comes not as a money only. For those who find themselves in a difficult situation, this help is also psychologically important. Indeed, if someone paid attention to you and is ready to help, even if you yourself do not ask, it inspires and makes you believe that your work is necessary and crucial. ⠀

At the moment, we can afford to support only two Kazakhstan funds under our wing, but we will be very happy if someone else follows our example, stated Aselle Tasmagambetova.